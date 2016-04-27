Pre-Sranan Dei Party feat. Teve & Lobi Firi

De 40ste viering van de Sranan Dei (Suriname Dag) in Queens NY belooft groots te zullen worden. De Kaseko/Kawina & Kaskawi band Lobi Firi met Patrick – Pompo Lollie – Tevreden is er ook bij!
Get your tickets now!
Hi guys,
We need your help to make this 40 year an unforgettable one.
Spread the word around fellow Surinamers!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Comment
You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>
About Arras WordPress Theme
Copyright Fawaka!. All Rights Reserved.
Hi guys,
We need your help to make this 40 year an unforgettable one.
Spread the word around fellow Surinamers!