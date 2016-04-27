Pre-Sranan Dei Party feat. Teve & Lobi Firi

April 27, 2016

De 40ste viering van de Sranan Dei (Suriname Dag) in Queens NY belooft groots te zullen worden.  De Kaseko/Kawina & Kaskawi band Lobi Firi met Patrick – Pompo Lollie – Tevreden is er ook bij!

Get your tickets now!

 